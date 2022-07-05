North America Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

The OCXO is an oscillator which is temperature controlled (ovenized crystal controlled oscillator). This type of oscillator has a temperature controlling circuit to maintain the crystal and key components at a constant temperature. OCXOs are typically used when temperature stabilities on the order of ?1 x 10-8 or better are required. While this type of oscillator has a tenfold improvement over a TCXO for temperature stability, the OCXO tends to be higher in price and consumes more power. Typical power at +25?C ambient is 1.5 Watts to 2.0 Watts in a steady state condition.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

NDK

Epson

Vectron

Microcrystal

Rakon

Bliley Technologies

KDS

Taitien

CTS

Greenray Industries

NEL

IDT

Abracon

KVG

Market Segment by Countries, covering

SMD Shape

PIN Shape

Market Segment by Type, covers

Telecom Infrastructure

Military & Space

Industrial & Medical

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 SMD Shape

1.2.2 PIN Shape

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Telecom Infrastructure

1.3.2 Military & Space

1.3.3 Industrial & Medical

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 NDK

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 NDK Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Epson

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Epson Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Vectron

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3

