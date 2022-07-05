North America Personal Flotation Devices Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

This report studies the Personal Flotation Devices market, A personal flotation device (abbreviated as PFD; also referred to as a life jacket, life preserver, life belt, Mae West, life vest, life saver, cork jacket, buoyancy aid or flotation suit) is a piece of equipment designed to assist a wearer to keep afloat in water. The wearer may be either conscious or unconscious.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Personal Flotation Devices in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Survitec Group Limited

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

The Coleman Company

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival

Hansen Protection

Drarger

Johnson Outdoors

LALIZAS

Secumar

International Safety Products

NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

Dongtai Jianghai

Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

Aqua Lung International

O?Neill

Astral

Stormy Lifejackets

Kokatat

Harmony Gear

JimBuoy

SeaSafe Systems

Spinlock

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Personal Flotation Devices market.

Chapter 1, to describe Personal Flotation Devices Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Personal Flotation Devices, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Personal Flotation Devices, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 10, Personal Flotation Devices market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Personal Flotation Devices Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Personal Flotation Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

1.2.2 Life Jacket

1.2.3 Survival Suit

1.2.4 Buoyancy Compensator

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger & Aircraft Crew

1.3.2 Commercial Vessel

1.3.3 Government & Military

1.3.4 Water Sporting

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Survitec Group Limited

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Personal Flotation Devices Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Survitec Group Limited Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Personal Flotation Devices Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 The Coleman Company

2.3.1

