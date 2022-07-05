Global Special Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Special Tape market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Special Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Acrylic
Rubber
Silicone
Others
Segment by Application
Electrical and Electronics
Health Care
Automobile Industry
Food and Drinks
Paper and Printing
Building Construction
Retail
Other
By Company
Tesa SE
3M Company
Lintec Corporation
Intertape Polymer Group
Avery Dennison Corporation
Lohmann GmbH
Berry Global
Scapa Group
Rogers Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Special Tape Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Special Tape Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic
1.2.3 Rubber
1.2.4 Silicone
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Special Tape Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.3 Health Care
1.3.4 Automobile Industry
1.3.5 Food and Drinks
1.3.6 Paper and Printing
1.3.7 Building Construction
1.3.8 Retail
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Special Tape Production
2.1 Global Special Tape Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Special Tape Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Special Tape Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Special Tape Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Special Tape Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Special Tape Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Special Tape Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Special Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Special Tape Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Special Tape Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Special Tape Sales by Region (2017-2022)
