North America and Europe Modular Data Centers Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

“A modular data center system is a portable method of deploying data center capacity. A modular data center can be placed anywhere data capacity is needed.

Modular data center systems consist of purpose-engineered modules and components to offer scalable data center capacity with multiple power and cooling options. Modules can be shipped to be added, integrated or retrofitted into an existing data center or combined into a system of modules. Modular data centers typically consist of standardized components.

Modular data centers are often marketed as converged infrastructure, promoting economies of scale and efficient energy usage, including considerations regarding the external environment.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Modular Data Centers in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Bladeroom

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Commscope Holding Company, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Flexenclosure AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Co.

Baselayer Technology, LLC

Cisco

Aceco TI

Active Power

Datapod

ZTE

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

380V/50Hz

480V/60Hz

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Finance

Government and Defense

Telecom

Education

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Modular Data Centers market.

Chapter 1, to describe Modular Data Centers Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Modular Data Centers , with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Modular Data Centers , for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Modular Data Centers market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Modular Data Centers Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 380V/50Hz

1.2.2 480V/60Hz

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Finance

1.3.2 Government and Defense

1.3.3 Telecom

1.3.4 Education

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Modular Data Centers Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Modular Data Centers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 International Business Machines Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Modular Data Centers Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 International Business Mach

