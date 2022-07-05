Global Personal Floating Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Personal Floating Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Floating Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Buoyant Foam Core
Life Jacket
Buoyancy Compensator
Other
Segment by Application
Flight Attendant
Commercial Ship
Government and Military
Water Sports
By Company
Survitec Group Limited
Secumar
VIKING Life-Saving Equipment
Kent Sporting Goods
Mustang Survival
The Coleman Company
Johnson Outdoors
Hansen Protection
LALIZAS
Drarger
Aqua Lung International
Astral
International Safety Products
Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment
Dongtai Jianghai
Kokatat
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Personal Floating Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Personal Floating Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Buoyant Foam Core
1.2.3 Life Jacket
1.2.5 Buoyancy Compensator
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Personal Floating Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Flight Attendant
1.3.3 Commercial Ship
1.3.4 Government and Military
1.3.5 Water Sports
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Personal Floating Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Personal Floating Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Personal Floating Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Personal Floating Equipment Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Personal Floating Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Personal Floating Equipment by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Personal Floating Equipment Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Personal Floating Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Personal Floating Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
