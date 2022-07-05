2022 Global Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) market was valued at 6409.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) is one of the commonly used phosphate fertilizer in the world, it has high nutrition and appropriate physical properties needed for crop breeding.DAP fertilizer with soluble, can be used as flame retardants, chemical additives, corrosion inhibitors, is also used in chemical manufacturing, metal surface treatment and other industrial fields.

By Market Verdors:

Mosaic

Yong Lin Industrial

Bunge

PhosAgro AG

SABIC

Growell Technology

OCP Group

Mississippi Phosphates

Lifosa

By Types:

Food Grade

Industry Grade

By Applications:

Fertilizers

Foods & Beverages

Detergents

