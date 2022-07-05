North America and Europe Solder Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

This report studies the Solder market, a metal or metallic alloy used when melted to join metallic surfaces; especially: an alloy of lead and tin so used

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Solder in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Senju Metal Industry

AIM Metals & Alloys

Qualitek International

KOKI

Indium Corporation

Balver Zinn

Heraeus

Nihon Superior

Nihon Handa

Nihon Almit

Henkel

DKL Metals

Kester

Koki Products

PT TIMAH (Persero) Tbk

Hybrid Metals

Persang Alloy Industries

Yunnan Tin

Yik Shing Tat Industrial

Qiandao

Shenmao Technology

Anson Solder

Shengdao Tin

Hangzhou Youbang

Huachuang

Shaoxing Tianlong Tin Materials

Zhejiang Asia-welding

QLG

Tongfang Tech

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

Leaded Solder

Lead-free Solder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electronics Industry

Automotive Industry

Aviation & Aerospace

Other

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Solder market.

Chapter 1, to describe Solder Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Solder, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Solder, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Solder market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Solder Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Leaded Solder

1.2.2 Lead-free Solder

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Electronics Industry

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Aviation & Aerospace

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Alpha Assembly Solutions

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Solder Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Alpha Assembly Solutions Solder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Senju Metal Industry

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Solder Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Senju Metal Industry Solder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 AIM Metals & Alloys

2.3

