Uncategorized

North America and Europe Sonobuoy Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
1 3 minutes read

A sonobuoy (a portmanteau of sonar and buoy) is a relatively small buoy (typically 13 cm or 5 in, in diameter and 91 cm or 3 ft long) expendable sonar system that is dropped/ejected from aircraft or ships conducting anti-submarine warfare or underwater acoustic research. A tactical sonar system for transmitting submarine activity, the sonobuoy is a core technology for anti-submarine warfare.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Sonobuoy in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

 

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

 

Sparton

Ultra Electronics

Thales

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

Active Sonobuoy

Passive Sonobuoy

Special Purpose Sonobuoy

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defense

Civil

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Sonobuoy market.

Chapter 1, to describe Sonobuoy Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Sonobuoy, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Sonobuoy, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Sonobuoy market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Sonobuoy Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Active Sonobuoy
1.2.2 Passive Sonobuoy
1.2.3 Special Purpose Sonobuoy
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Defense
1.3.2 Civil
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Sparton
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Sonobuoy Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Sparton Sonobuoy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
2.2 Ultra Electronics
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Sonobuoy Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Ultra Electronics Sonobuoy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
2.3 Thales
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Sonobuoy Type and Applications
2.3.2

 

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Sonobuoy Market 2022 Forecast to 2028
 

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Traffic Switching Solutions Market Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2026 – F5, Microsoft, Ixia, Martello Technologies, Lumina Networks, IBM, etc

December 14, 2021

Muconic Acid Market 2021-2027 Growth Drivers, Key Region, Demand Forecast by 2027 | Myriant, Amyris, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

December 20, 2021

Plastic Bumpers Market 2021: In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure, Prominent Key Players, Strategy with Growth Rate, Business Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Sales Revenue, Regional Forecast 2027 | Growing at CAGR of 2.2%

December 13, 2021

Pregnancy Test Meters Market Competitive Landscape, Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2021 To 2028

December 16, 2021
Back to top button