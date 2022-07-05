North America and Europe Spine Surgery Products Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

The report is about Spine Surgery Products market. Spinal fusion products are used in spinal fusion surgery. The products are involved in removing the damaged disc and replacing it with any fusion products. Non-fusion products are used during spine surgery, which are implanted to treat spine conditions. This also allows the patient to retain its movement and flexibility. The non-fusion products are becoming the treatment of choice, especially for the younger, more active patient. Increase in number of spine surgeries, rise in use of bone grafts and bone morphogenetic proteins in spinal fusion surgery, growing number of spinal surgeries using electrical stimulation devices such as inductive coupling devices, captive coupling devices and other implants drives the market growth rate by 2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Spine Surgery Products in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Spine Surgery Products market.

Chapter 1, to describe Spine Surgery Products Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Spine Surgery Products, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Spine Surgery Products, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Spine Surgery Products market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Spine Surgery Products Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Spinal Fusion Products

1.2.2 Non-fusion Products

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Open Surgery

1.3.2 Minimally Invasive Surgery

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Medtronic

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Spine Surgery Products Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Medtronic Spine Surgery Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 DePuy Synthes

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Spine Surgery Products Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 DePuy Synthes Spine Surgery Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 NuVasive

2.3.1 Business Overview



