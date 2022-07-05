2022 Global Paraquat Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Paraquat market was valued at 12.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Paraquat is a highly toxic pesticide that is widely used as an herbicide (plant killer), primarily for weed and grass control. It is a toxic chemical which repeatedly causes damage to health and deaths among workers and farmers. So it is banned in Switzerland and the European Union, as well as some African and Asian countries.Paraquat is banned in Switzerland and the European Union, as well as some African and Asian countries. It is restricted for use only by licensed technicians in the United States. In July, 2016, the production and use of paraquat in China is unavoidably banned from market. So the production of paraquat in recent years is decreasing. In the past few years, the biggest export destinations for Chinese paraquat were Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Malaysia and Australia. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant decrease of production, so in the next few years, paraquat production will show a trend of steady decrease. In 2022 the production of paraquat is estimated to be paraquat 39.4 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/159939/global-paraquat-market-2022-238

By Market Verdors:

Nanjing Redsun

Syngenta

Shandong Luba Chemical

Hubei Sanonda

Willowood USA

Solera

Sinon Corporation

Shandong Lufeng

Kexin Biochemical

Zhejiang Yongnong

HuBei XianLong

HPM

Qiaochang Chemical

Shandong Dacheng

By Types:

Paraquat Aqueous Solution

Paraquat Soluble Granule

Paraquat Water Soluble Gel

By Applications:

Farms

Plantations and Estates

Non-agricultural Weed Control

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/159939/global-paraquat-market-2022-238

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Paraquat Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Paraquat Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Paraquat Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Paraquat Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Paraquat Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Paraquat Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Paraquat (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Paraquat Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Paraquat Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Paraquat (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Paraquat Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Paraquat Revenue and Market Share by Application (201

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/159939/global-paraquat-market-2022-238

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

