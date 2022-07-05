2022 Global Inkjet Papers and Films Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Inkjet Papers and Films market was valued at 7229.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .57% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Inkjet paper is a special paper which is classified by its weight, brightness, smoothness and opacity designed for inkjet printers. It is manufactured from high quality deinked pulp or chemical pulp and possesses good dimensional stability. Additionally, inkjet papers and films possess good surface strength and excellent surface smoothness. Inkjet papers can be bifurcated as glossy, semi-matte, semi-gloss, satin and matte finishes. The thickness of the inkjet paper varies over a wide range. Glossy inkjet papers are made by multi-coating, resin coating or cast coating on a lamination paper. Matte inkjet papers are made by using silica and polyvinyl alcohol. These papers can be used for double sided printing and single side printing. Photo paper is a type of inkjet paper designed for reproduction of photographs. It is extremely bright and is coated with highly absorbent material that limits diffusion of ink away from the point of contact. These photo papers are used for more critical work and have advanced coatings with quick-drying properties. Epson, HP and OJI captured the top three revenue share spots in the Inkjet Papers and Films market in 2014. Epson dominated with 14.88 percent revenue share, followed by HP with 9.51 percent revenue share and OIJ with 5.73 percent revenue share.

By Market Verdors:

Epson

HP

OJI

Fujifilm

Kodak

Canon

MPM

Canson

Staples

Konica

Fantac

Sun Paper

Nanjing Oracle

Deli

Hefei Sino

Ulano

By Types:

Matte Paper

Glossy Paper

Semi-gloss Paper

Inkjet Films

By Applications:

Household

Commercial

Industry

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Inkjet Papers and Films Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Inkjet Papers and Films Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Inkjet Papers and Films Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Inkjet Papers and Films Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Inkjet Papers and Films Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Inkjet Papers and Films Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Inkjet Papers and Films (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Inkjet Papers and Films Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Inkjet Papers and Films Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Inkjet Papers and Films (Volume and Value) by Application

