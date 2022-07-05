Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Size, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2028

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market 2022-2028

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market

Description

This global study of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics including:_x000D_

ACTIA Group_x000D_

CalAmp_x000D_

Cargotec_x000D_

Caterpillar_x000D_

CLARK Material Handling_x000D_

CNH Industrial_x000D_

Deere & Co._x000D_

Doosan Infracore_x000D_

DPL Telematics_x000D_

Geotab_x000D_

Harman International_x000D_

Hyundai Construction Equipment_x000D_

Intellicar Telematics_x000D_

JCB_x000D_

LHP Telematics_x000D_

MiX Telematics_x000D_

Navman Group_x000D_

Omnitracs_x000D_

ORBCOMM_x000D_

Oshkosh_x000D_

Stoneridge_x000D_

Teletrac_x000D_

TelliQ AB_x000D_

Telogis_x000D_

TomTom_x000D_

Topcon Corporation_x000D_

Trackunit_x000D_

Trimble_x000D_

Wacker Neuson_x000D_

Zonar Systems Inc._x000D_

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market split by Type, can be divided into:_x000D_

Cellular-based Telematics_x000D_

Satellite-based Telematics_x000D_

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market split by Application, can be divided into:_x000D_

Construction Industry_x000D_

Agriculture Industry_x000D_

Mining Industry_x000D_

Others_x000D_

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Overview _x000D_

1.1 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Definition_x000D_

1.2 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)_x000D_

1.3 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)_x000D_

1.4 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)_x000D_

1.5 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)_x000D_

1.6 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)_x000D_

1.7 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)_x000D_

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities_x000D_

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks_x000D_

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)_x000D_

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts_x000D_

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19_x000D_

Chapter 2 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Segment Analysis by Player _x000D_

2.1 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)_x000D_

2.2 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)_x000D_

2.3 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Average Price by Player (2019-2021)_x000D_

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends_x000D_

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player_x000D_

Chapter 3 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Segment Analysis by Type _x000D_

3.1 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market by Type_x000D_

3.1.1 Cellular-based Telematics_x000D_

3.1.2 Satellite-based Telematics_x000D_

3.2 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)_x000D_

3.3 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)_x000D_

3.4 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Average Price by Type (2016-2021)_x000D_

3.5 Leading Players of Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics by Type in 2021_x000D_

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type_x000D_

Chapter 4 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Segment Analysis by Application _x000D_

4.1 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market by Application_x000D_

4.1.1 Construction Industry_x000D_

4.1.2 Agriculture Industry_x000D_

4.1.3 Mining Industry_x000D_

4.1.4 Others_x000D_

4.2 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)_x000D_

4.3 Leading Consumers of Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics by Application in 2021_x000D_

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application_x000D_

Chapter 5 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel _x000D_

5.1 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market by Sales Channel_x000D_

5.1.1 Direct Channel_x000D_

5.1.2 Distribution Channel_x000D_

5.2 Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)_x000D_

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics by Sales Channel in 2021_x000D_

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel_x000D_

Continue…

