2022 Global Engineering Plastic Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Engineering Plastic market was valued at 424.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.85% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

PA66, also referred to as nylon 6, 6, is a polyamide from nylon class. It is made of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. PA66 engineering plastics is frequently used when high mechanical strength, great rigidity, and good stability under heat is required. They are used for automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial and consumer applications.In global market, the production of PA66 engineering plastics increases from 1404.2 K MT in 2011 to 1618.9 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 3.62%. In 2015, the global PA66 engineering plastics market is led by North America, capturing about 47.48% of global PA66 engineering plastics production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.75% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of PA66 engineering plastics are concentrated in Invista, Ascend, Solvay, BASF, Asahi Kasei, Dupont and Shenma. Invista is the world leader, holding 24.63% production market share in 2015. In application, PA66 engineering plastics downstream is wide used in automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery equipment and others and recently PA66 engineering plastics has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/159956/global-engineering-plastic-market-2022-990

Globally, the PA66 engineering plastics market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive, which accounts for nearly 50.18% of total downstream consumption of PA66 engineering plastics in global. In price, the price of PA66 engineering plastics average price decrease from $ 3691 in 2011 to $ 2542 in 2015. The price of PA66 engineering plastics was decreased year by year. In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications with a CAGR of 3.44% from 2016 to 2021, so in the next few years, PA66 engineering plastics production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2021 the production of PA66 engineering plastics is estimated to be 1976 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

By Applications:

Key Indicators Analysed

Key Reasons to Purchase

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/159956/global-engineering-plastic-market-2022-990

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Engineering Plastic Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Engineering Plastic Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Engineering Plastic Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Engineering Plastic Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Engineering Plastic Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Engineering Plastic Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Engineering Plastic (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Engineering Plastic Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Engineering Plastic Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Engineering Plastic (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Engineering Plastic Consu

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/159956/global-engineering-plastic-market-2022-990

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

