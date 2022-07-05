Renal Denervation Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Renal Denervation Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Renal Denervation Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Renal Denervation Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Renal Denervation Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Renal Denervation Devices market was valued at 700.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2876.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ultrasound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Renal Denervation Devices include Boston Scientific, Medtronic Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, Cook and Abbott, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Renal Denervation Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Renal Denervation Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Renal Denervation Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ultrasound

Vessix

EnligHTN ?

Global Renal Denervation Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Renal Denervation Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Renal Denervation Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Renal Denervation Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Renal Denervation Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Renal Denervation Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Renal Denervation Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Renal Denervation Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences

Johnson & Johnson

Cook

Abbott

