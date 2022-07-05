Renal Denervation Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Renal Denervation Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Renal Denervation Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Renal Denervation Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Renal Denervation Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Renal Denervation Devices market was valued at 700.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2876.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultrasound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Renal Denervation Devices include Boston Scientific, Medtronic Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, Cook and Abbott, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Renal Denervation Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Renal Denervation Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Renal Denervation Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ultrasound
Vessix
EnligHTN ?
Global Renal Denervation Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Renal Denervation Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Global Renal Denervation Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Renal Denervation Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Renal Denervation Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Renal Denervation Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Renal Denervation Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Renal Denervation Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Boston Scientific
Medtronic Inc.
Edwards Lifesciences
Johnson & Johnson
Cook
Abbott
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Renal Denervation Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Renal Denervation Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Renal Denervation Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Renal Denervation Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Renal Denervation Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Renal Denervation Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Renal Denervation Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Renal Denervation Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Renal Denervation Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Renal Denervation Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Renal Denervation Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Renal Denervation Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Renal Denervation Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Renal Denervation Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Renal Denervation Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Renal Denervation Device
