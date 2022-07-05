2022 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) market was valued at 72.66 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 20.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A vacuum insulated panel (VIP) is a form of thermal insulation consisting of a nearly gas-tight enclosure surrounding a rigid core, from which the air has been evacuated. Vacuum insulation panel is the thinnest insulation with the most efficient thermal insulation. They have 8 to 10 time`s lower thermal conductivity than other conventional insulation materials such as rigid foam boards, foam beads or fiber blankets.The main components of a VIP are inner core, barrier envelope and getters and desiccants. The envelope could either consist of thick metal sheets or multilayer barrier of metalized polymeric layers to provide protection against environmental and handling stresses. The vacuum insulation panel products are mainly used in building, refrigeration storage and home appliance field. The applications have been very mature in the developed countries, such as USA, Japan and European countries. The major applications of VIP products are different, like in European countries, more VIP products are used in building fields, while in China, most of VIP products are used in home appliance fields. In building fields, the VIPs are mainly consumed by the developed countries, like Western countries, USA, Japan etc.; in home appliance fields, the VIPs products are mainly consumed by China, Europe, USA, Japan and Korea etc. The giants that dominate the VIP market, especially in high-end products, like Va-Q-Tec, Panasonic, LG Hausys, Turna, ThermoCor, Porextherm, Etex Group (Promat and Marley Eternit) and Kingspan Insulation etc. The Chinese manufacturers mainly manufacture the low-end products, short lifetime and low price, like Fujian SuperTech, Weiaipu New Materials, Qingdao Creek, Yinxing Electric etc. Globally, vacuum insulation panel industry concentration is low and the manufacturing bases scatter around the globe. And the key manufacturers are mainly located in Europe, USA, Japan Korea and China. In China and Korea, the VIP history is relatively short, especially in Korea, the manufacturers started to produce VIP date from 2009, and in China, most manufacturers also produced VIP products after 2009. The market has developed rapidly in the past several years, and the market demand is stable and it will have an enormous space for development in future, especially in developing countries, such as China, India and Southeast Asian Nations etc. Along with the power-saving and environmental -protection requirements of the world, it expected that the market demand will increase rapidly in the future. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions` unfair methods of competition. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

Panasonic

LG Hausys

Fujian SuperTech

ThermoCor

Va-Q-Tec

Porextherm

Etex Group(Promat and Marley Eternit)

Kingspan Insulation

Kevothermal

Turna

Knauf Insulation

OCI Company

Weiaipu New Materials

Qingdao Creek

Yinxing Electric

By Types:

Fiber Glass

Precipitated Silica

Fumed Silica

Other

Flat

Special shape

By Applications:

Home Appliance

Building Material

Transport

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vacuum

