2022 Global Potassium Sulfate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Potassium Sulfate market was valued at 4246.51 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Potassium Sulfate (K2SO4, commonly referred to as sulfate of potash or SOP) is a water soluble, white and crystalline salt. Potassium Sulfate is the world`s most popular low-chloride fertilizer.The Potassium Sulfate industry concentration is relatively high. The manufacturing bases are mainly concentrated in USA, Chile, China and Europe. In 2015, the leading manufacturers are K+S Group from Germany, Tessenderlo Group from Belgium, Compass Minerals from USA, SQM from Chile, YARA from Finland, Rusal from Russia, Sesoda from Taiwan, and five Chinese producers such as Guotou Xinjiang LuoBuPo Potassium Salt, Qing Shang Chemical, Migao Group, Qinghai CITIC Guoan Technology, and AVIC International Holding.

By Market Verdors:

K+S Group

Tessenderlo Group

Compass Minerals

SQM

YARA

Rusal

Sesoda

Guotou Xinjiang LuoBuPo Potassium Salt

Qing Shang Chemical

Migao Group

Qinghai CITIC Guoan Technology

AVIC International Holding

Gansu Xinchuan Fertilizer

Shijiazhuang Hehe Chemical Fertilizer

Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Group

Yantai Qifund Chemical

Liaoning Xinshui Chemical

Wuxi Yangheng Chemical

By Types:

Potassium Sulfate Granule

Potassium Sulfate Powder

By Applications:

Agriculture

Industrial

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Potassium Sulfate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Potassium Sulfate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Potassium Sulfate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Potassium Sulfate Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Potassium Sulfate Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Potassium Sulfate Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Potassium Sulfate (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Potassium Sulfate Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Potassium Sulfate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Potassium Sulfate (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Potassium Sulfate Consumption and Market Shar

