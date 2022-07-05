Non-woven Cutting Machine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-woven Cutting Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Non-woven Cutting Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-woven Cutting Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Laser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-woven Cutting Machine include Atlas Converting Equipment, Kampf, Euromac, Parkinson Technologies, Nishimura, Jennerjahn Machine, Kataoka Machine, Dahua-Slitter technology and Kesheng Machinery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-woven Cutting Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Laser

Ultrasound

Electrical

Others

Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile

Consummer Goods

Commercial

Others

Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-woven Cutting Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-woven Cutting Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-woven Cutting Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Non-woven Cutting Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atlas Converting Equipment

Kampf

Euromac

Parkinson Technologies

Nishimura

Jennerjahn Machine

Kataoka Machine

Dahua-Slitter technology

Kesheng Machinery

Hakusan Corporation

Goebel

ASHE Converting Equipment

Deacro

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-woven Cutting Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-woven Cutting Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-woven Cutting Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-woven Cutting Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-woven Cutting Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-woven Cutting Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-woven Cutting Machine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-woven Cutting Machin

