p-dichlorobenzene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of p-dichlorobenzene in global, including the following market information:

Global p-dichlorobenzene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global p-dichlorobenzene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five p-dichlorobenzene companies in 2021 (%)

The global p-dichlorobenzene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of p-dichlorobenzene include Chemos GmbH, Fisher Scientific, Seya Industries Ltd, Skyline Chemical Corp., Shenzhen Jinchang Chemicals Co., Ltd, Hainan Zhongxin Chemical, Hangzhou Meite Chemical Co., Ltd, Hisunny Chemical and Alfa Aesar and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the p-dichlorobenzene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global p-dichlorobenzene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global p-dichlorobenzene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 95%

0.95

0.97

0.99

Above 99%

Global p-dichlorobenzene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global p-dichlorobenzene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Medical

Others

Global p-dichlorobenzene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global p-dichlorobenzene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies p-dichlorobenzene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies p-dichlorobenzene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies p-dichlorobenzene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies p-dichlorobenzene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemos GmbH

Fisher Scientific

Seya Industries Ltd

Skyline Chemical Corp.

Shenzhen Jinchang Chemicals Co., Ltd

Hainan Zhongxin Chemical

Hangzhou Meite Chemical Co., Ltd

Hisunny Chemical

Alfa Aesar

GFS Chemicals

