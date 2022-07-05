p-dichlorobenzene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of p-dichlorobenzene in global, including the following market information:
Global p-dichlorobenzene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global p-dichlorobenzene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five p-dichlorobenzene companies in 2021 (%)
The global p-dichlorobenzene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of p-dichlorobenzene include Chemos GmbH, Fisher Scientific, Seya Industries Ltd, Skyline Chemical Corp., Shenzhen Jinchang Chemicals Co., Ltd, Hainan Zhongxin Chemical, Hangzhou Meite Chemical Co., Ltd, Hisunny Chemical and Alfa Aesar and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the p-dichlorobenzene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global p-dichlorobenzene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global p-dichlorobenzene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 95%
0.95
0.97
0.99
Above 99%
Global p-dichlorobenzene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global p-dichlorobenzene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical
Medical
Others
Global p-dichlorobenzene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global p-dichlorobenzene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies p-dichlorobenzene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies p-dichlorobenzene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies p-dichlorobenzene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies p-dichlorobenzene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chemos GmbH
Fisher Scientific
Seya Industries Ltd
Skyline Chemical Corp.
Shenzhen Jinchang Chemicals Co., Ltd
Hainan Zhongxin Chemical
Hangzhou Meite Chemical Co., Ltd
Hisunny Chemical
Alfa Aesar
GFS Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 p-dichlorobenzene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global p-dichlorobenzene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global p-dichlorobenzene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global p-dichlorobenzene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global p-dichlorobenzene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global p-dichlorobenzene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top p-dichlorobenzene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global p-dichlorobenzene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global p-dichlorobenzene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global p-dichlorobenzene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global p-dichlorobenzene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 p-dichlorobenzene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers p-dichlorobenzene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 p-dichlorobenzene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 p-dichlorobenzene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 p-dichlorobenzene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global p-dichlorobenzene Market Size Markets, 2021 &
