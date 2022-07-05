PC Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PC Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global PC Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PC Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five PC Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global PC Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nickel-cadmium Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PC Battery include HP, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Sony, Amperex Technology, Amstron, BTI, Escem and Fujitsu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PC Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PC Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PC Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nickel-cadmium Battery
NiMH Battery
Lithium Battery
Global PC Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PC Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal
School
Commercial
Others
Global PC Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PC Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PC Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PC Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PC Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies PC Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HP
LG Chem
Samsung SDI
Sony
Amperex Technology
Amstron
BTI
Escem
Fujitsu
Likk Power
Panasonic
Toshiba
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PC Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PC Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PC Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PC Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PC Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PC Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PC Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PC Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PC Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PC Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PC Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PC Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PC Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PC Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PC Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PC Battery Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PC Battery Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Nickel-cadmium Battery
4.1.3 NiMH Battery
4.1.4 Lithium Battery
4.2 By Type
