Global Agricultural Lighting Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Agricultural Lighting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Lighting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
LED Lighting
Halogen Lighting
Fluorescent Lighting
HPS Lighting
Others
Segment by Application
Growing Seedlings
Flower & Bonsai
Marijuana
Fruit
Vegetables
Others
By Company
Signify
GE
Osram
Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
Gavita
Hubbell Lighting
Kessil
Cree
Illumitex
Lumigrow
Fionia Lighting
Valoya
Heliospectra AB
Cidly
Ohmax Optoelectronic
Shenzhen Lianhao
Kougin
Shanghai Heming Lighting Co. Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Agricultural Lighting Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 LED Lighting
1.2.3 Halogen Lighting
1.2.4 Fluorescent Lighting
1.2.5 HPS Lighting
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Growing Seedlings
1.3.3 Flower & Bonsai
1.3.4 Marijuana
1.3.5 Fruit
1.3.6 Vegetables
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Agricultural Lighting Production
2.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Agricultural Lighting Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Agricultural Lighting Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Agricultural Lighting Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Agricultural Lighting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Agricultural Lighting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Agricultural Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Agricultural Lighting Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Agricultural
