Intravenous Needles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intravenous Needles in global, including the following market information:

Global Intravenous Needles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intravenous Needles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Intravenous Needles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intravenous Needles market was valued at 1994.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2955.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Teflon Dispensing Needle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intravenous Needles include BD, Pfizer, Fresenius Medical Care, Medtronic, B. Braun, Smiths Medical, Baxter and Teleflex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intravenous Needles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intravenous Needles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intravenous Needles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Teflon Dispensing Needle

Stainless Steel Dispensing Needle

Others

Global Intravenous Needles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intravenous Needles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Intravenous Needles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intravenous Needles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intravenous Needles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intravenous Needles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intravenous Needles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Intravenous Needles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BD

Pfizer

Fresenius Medical Care

Medtronic

B. Braun

Smiths Medical

Baxter

Teleflex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intravenous Needles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intravenous Needles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intravenous Needles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intravenous Needles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intravenous Needles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intravenous Needles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intravenous Needles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intravenous Needles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intravenous Needles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intravenous Needles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intravenous Needles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intravenous Needles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Intravenous Needles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intravenous Needles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intravenous Needles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intravenous Needles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

