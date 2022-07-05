2022 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) market was valued at 56.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.49% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF), also 5-(hydroxymethyl) furfural, is an organic compound formed by the dehydration of certain sugars. It is a white low-melting solid (although commercial samples are often yellow) which is highly soluble in both water and organic solvents. The molecule consists of a furan ring, containing both aldehyde and alcohol functional groups.The main player in the industry is AVA Biochem, with a revenue share of 84.45 in 2019. By region, Europe has the highest share of income, reaching 89.62% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

AVA Biochem

Robinson Brothers

Penta Manufacturer

NBB Company

Sugar Energy

Beijing Lys Chemicals

Xuzhou Ruisai Technology

Wutong Aroma Chemicals

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

By Applications:

Flavor and Fragrance Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Consumption and Market Share by Ty

