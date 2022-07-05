GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of GABA Receptor Agonist Drug in global, including the following market information:
Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five GABA Receptor Agonist Drug companies in 2021 (%)
The global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bamaluzole Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of GABA Receptor Agonist Drug include Advicenne, AstraZeneca, Athena Drug Delivery Solutions, Biocodex, Elan Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, H.LundBeck, Merck and Co, GlaxoSmithKline and NovaDel Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the GABA Receptor Agonist Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bamaluzole
Phenibut
Baclofen
Gaboxadol
Klonopin (clonazepam)
Tiagbine
Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Psychiatric Disorders and Depression
Alzheimer
Epilepsy and Seizure
Anxiety and Sleep Disorders
Obesity and Alcoholism
Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies GABA Receptor Agonist Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies GABA Receptor Agonist Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies GABA Receptor Agonist Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies GABA Receptor Agonist Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Advicenne
AstraZeneca
Athena Drug Delivery Solutions
Biocodex
Elan Corporation
Eli Lilly and Company
H.LundBeck, Merck and Co
GlaxoSmithKline
NovaDel Pharma
Novartis
OVATION Pharmaceuticals
Osmotica Pharmaceutical
Pfizer
sanofi-aventis
VIVUS
XenoPort
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Overall Market Size
2.1 Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Sales by Companies
3.5 Global GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 GABA Receptor Agonist Drug Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GABA Rece
