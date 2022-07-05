North America and Europe Histidine Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Histidine is one of 22 amino acids derived from foods with high protein content, as well as certain grains. It is one of the aromatic amino acids that start out being an essential amino acid in human infants, but then later become a non- Acid as the body begins to synthesize it from imidazole, an organic compound and component of the aromatic ring in the acid's chemical structure.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Histidine in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kyowa Hakko Bio

Ajinomoto

Shine Star Biological Engineering

KingYork Group

Huaheng Biologgical

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fermentation Method

Hydrolysis Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceuticals

Feed

Food

Other

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Histidine market.

Chapter 1, to describe Histidine Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Histidine, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Histidine, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Histidine market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Histidine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Fermentation Method

1.2.2 Hydrolysis Method

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.2 Feed

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kyowa Hakko Bio

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Histidine Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Kyowa Hakko Bio Histidine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Ajinomoto

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Histidine Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Ajinomoto Histidine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Shine Star Biological Engineering

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hist

