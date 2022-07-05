2022 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Glacial Acrylic Acid market was valued at 3401.99 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glacial acrylic acid (GAA) is a clear, colorless liquid with an acrid odour which is miscible with water, alcohols and ethers. The chemical formula is CH2=CHCO2H. It is an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid which will undergo the typical reactions of a carboxylic acid as well as those of a vinyl compound. It is used in the production of polymers and acrylate esters and as a feedstock for chemical syntheses.

The purity of the glacial acrylic acid is usually above the content of 99%. In this report, we count the glacial acrylic acid product.There are many manufacturers producing glacial acrylic acid in the world and also many research and development institutions are researching and developing on the glacial acrylic acid product. The largest company occupies about 21% which is the most part of production of Glacial Acrylic Acid.

