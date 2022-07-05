Urgent Care Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Urgent Care in Global, including the following market information:

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Urgent Care market was valued at 17800 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22440 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Point of Care Tests Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Urgent Care include American Family Care, Aurora Urgent Care, Bellin Health, CareNow, CareSpot, Concentra, Dignity Health care, Doctors Care and FastMed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Urgent Care companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Urgent Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Urgent Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Urgent Care Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Urgent Care Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Urgent Care Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Urgent Care Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Urgent Care Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Urgent Care Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Urgent Care Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Urgent Care Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Urgent Care Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Urgent Care Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urgent Care Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Urgent Care Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urgent Care Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Urgent Care Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Point of Care Tests

4.1.3 Clinical Chemistry an

