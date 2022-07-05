Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device market was valued at 8026.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14050 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fuel Injectors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device include Continental, Delphi Automotive, Magneti Marelli, Renesas Electronics, Bosch, Denso, Eaton, GP Performance and Infineon Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fuel Injectors

Fuel Pumps

Fuel Pressure Regulators

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Magneti Marelli

Renesas Electronics

Bosch

Denso

Eaton

GP Performance

Infineon Technologies

Keihin

Stanadyne Holdings

STMicroelectronics

TI Automotive (Heidelberg)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Product Type

