Animal Compound Feed Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Compound Feed in global, including the following market information:
Global Animal Compound Feed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Animal Compound Feed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Animal Compound Feed companies in 2021 (%)
The global Animal Compound Feed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid Feed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Animal Compound Feed include ADM, Altech, Cargill, New Hope Group, Ballance Agri-Nutrients, Charoen Pokphand, Heiskell & Co, Ewos Group and Nutreco NV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Animal Compound Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Animal Compound Feed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Animal Compound Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solid Feed
Liquid Feed
Other
Global Animal Compound Feed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Animal Compound Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Poultry
Pig
Ruminant
Other
Global Animal Compound Feed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Animal Compound Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Animal Compound Feed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Animal Compound Feed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Animal Compound Feed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Animal Compound Feed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADM
Altech
Cargill
New Hope Group
Ballance Agri-Nutrients
Charoen Pokphand
Heiskell & Co
Ewos Group
Nutreco NV
Zhen DA International Group
De Heus Voeders B.V
Miratorg Agribusiness Holding
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Animal Compound Feed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Animal Compound Feed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Animal Compound Feed Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Animal Compound Feed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Animal Compound Feed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Animal Compound Feed Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Animal Compound Feed Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Animal Compound Feed Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Animal Compound Feed Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Animal Compound Feed Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Animal Compound Feed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Compound Feed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Animal Compound Feed Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Compound Feed Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Compound Feed Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Compound Feed Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
