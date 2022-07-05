Animal Compound Feed Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Compound Feed in global, including the following market information:

Global Animal Compound Feed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Animal Compound Feed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Animal Compound Feed companies in 2021 (%)

The global Animal Compound Feed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Feed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Animal Compound Feed include ADM, Altech, Cargill, New Hope Group, Ballance Agri-Nutrients, Charoen Pokphand, Heiskell & Co, Ewos Group and Nutreco NV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Animal Compound Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Animal Compound Feed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Animal Compound Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid Feed

Liquid Feed

Other

Global Animal Compound Feed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Animal Compound Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Poultry

Pig

Ruminant

Other

Global Animal Compound Feed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Animal Compound Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Animal Compound Feed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Animal Compound Feed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Animal Compound Feed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Animal Compound Feed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADM

Altech

Cargill

New Hope Group

Ballance Agri-Nutrients

Charoen Pokphand

Heiskell & Co

Ewos Group

Nutreco NV

Zhen DA International Group

De Heus Voeders B.V

Miratorg Agribusiness Holding

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Animal Compound Feed Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Animal Compound Feed Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Animal Compound Feed Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Animal Compound Feed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Animal Compound Feed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Animal Compound Feed Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Animal Compound Feed Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Animal Compound Feed Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Animal Compound Feed Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Animal Compound Feed Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Animal Compound Feed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Compound Feed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Animal Compound Feed Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Compound Feed Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Compound Feed Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Compound Feed Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

