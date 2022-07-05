Specialty Crops Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Internet, e-Commerce, and online stores, along with review sites are making it easy for consumers to compare specialty crops and price levels, along with the origin of the crop and details of the manufacturer or supplier.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Crops in global, including the following market information:
Global Specialty Crops Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Specialty Crops Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Specialty Crops companies in 2021 (%)
The global Specialty Crops market was valued at 1589220 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1937460 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fruits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Specialty Crops include Specialty, Phoenix Global DMCC, SunWest Foods, Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts, Diamond Fruit, Barnes Williams, Oregon Spice, Harbor Spice and Olam International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Specialty Crops manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Specialty Crops Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Crops Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fruits
Tree Nuts
Vegetables
Herbs & Spices
Others
Global Specialty Crops Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Crops Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bakery, Confectionery & Snacks
Soups, Sauces & Dressings
Dairy Products
Juices, Nectars & Fruit-based Drinks
Global Specialty Crops Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Crops Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Specialty Crops revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Specialty Crops revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Specialty Crops sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Specialty Crops sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Specialty
Phoenix Global DMCC
SunWest Foods
Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts
Diamond Fruit
Barnes Williams
Oregon Spice
Harbor Spice
Olam International
THE FRUIT & VEG
United Natural Foods
SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable
Lamex Food
Simped Foods
HERBS N SPICES INTERNATIONAL
NUTSCO
Fisher Nut
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Specialty Crops Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Specialty Crops Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Specialty Crops Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Specialty Crops Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Specialty Crops Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Specialty Crops Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Specialty Crops Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Specialty Crops Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Specialty Crops Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Specialty Crops Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Specialty Crops Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Crops Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Crops Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Crops Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Crops Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Crops Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Specialty Crops Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fruits
