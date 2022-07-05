2022 Global Sulfosuccinate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Sulfosuccinate market was valued at 40.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sulfosuccinates are metal (sodium) salts of alkyl ester of sulfosuccinic acid. Sulfosuccinate surfactants possess excellent foaming, wetting, emulsifying, and solubilizing properties. Additionally, these surfactants exhibit high surface activity, biodegradability, and low critical micelle concentration. They are used in various types of cleansing formulations, household detergents & cleaners, industrial cleaners, textiles, pharmaceuticals, polymers, paints & coatings, leather, printing, and agriculture. Surfactants may act as detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants. There are a variety of surfactants on the market. Sulfosuccinates are considered very mild, with good foaming and detergent properties. Considering the cost, companies may choose cheap anionic surfactants to replace sulfosuccinates, especially in developing countries. Green surfactants from waste biomass and agricultural raw materials are gaining popularity as companies look to move away from petroleum feedstock. More companies are expected to use sustainable sourced materials. For instance, Clariant`s GlucoTain range of sugar-based surfactants is made from RSPO certified palm oil and coconut oils. Personal care and home care companies are looking at alternatives to synthetic surfactants and emulsifiers because of growing pressure to use sustainable materials. Consumer demand for natural & organic products, as well as growing awareness of the environmental & health impacts of contentious chemicals are driving this change. Consumers are generally quick-change, to get or use newfangled products, better experience, better convenience and more quicker; to find and meet the needs of consumers, and exceeding expectation, better service. The world changes quickly, especially in mobile internet and consumer electronics, and now the mobile internet and consumer electronics are changing the traditional sectors, to more efficient, more cheaper and powerful.

By Market Verdors:

SOLVAY

Dow

BASF

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant

KAO Corporation

EOC

Stepan

Lubrizol

Croda

Huntsman

Lion Specialty Chemicals

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Miwon

DELTA

By Types:

Mono-ester Sulfosuccinate

Di-ester Sulfosuccinate

By Applications:

Polymer

Coatings & Inks

Adhesives

Household Detergent

Personal Care Products

