Aquaculture Feed Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aqua feed is special collocation food for aquatic animals considering essential nutrients and ingredients.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aquaculture Feed in global, including the following market information:

Global Aquaculture Feed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aquaculture Feed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aquaculture Feed companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aquaculture Feed market was valued at 31310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39180 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mash Feed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aquaculture Feed include Nutreco, Haid Group, Tongwei Group, BioMar, Cargill, CP Group, Evergreen Feed, New Hope Group and Grobest, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aquaculture Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aquaculture Feed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aquaculture Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mash Feed

Pellet Feed

Expanded Feed

Others

Global Aquaculture Feed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aquaculture Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fish Feed

Shrimp Feed

Crab Feed

Others

Global Aquaculture Feed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aquaculture Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aquaculture Feed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aquaculture Feed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aquaculture Feed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aquaculture Feed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nutreco

Haid Group

Tongwei Group

BioMar

Cargill

CP Group

Evergreen Feed

New Hope Group

Grobest

Yuehai Feed

Ridley

Alpha Feed

Dibaq Aquaculture

DBN

Uni-President Vietnam

Aller Aqua

GreenFeed

Proconco

Avanti Feeds

Gold Coin

Vitapro

Tianma Tech

