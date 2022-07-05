North America and Europe NMR Spectrometer Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

This report studies the NMR Spectrometer market. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance spectroscopy is a powerful and theoretically complex analytical tool. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is an analytical chemistry technique used in quality control and research for determining the content and purity of a sample as well as its molecular structure. For example, NMR can quantitatively analyze mixtures containing known compounds. For unknown compounds, NMR can either be used to match against spectral libraries or to infer the basic structure directly. Once the basic structure is known, NMR can be used to determine molecular conformation in solution as well as studying physical properties at the molecular level such as conformational exchange, phase changes, solubility, and diffusion. In order to achieve the desired results, a variety of NMR techniques are available.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the NMR Spectrometer in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bruker

JEOL

Thermo Fisher

Oxford Indtruments

Nanalysis

Anasazi

Magritek

Spinlock

Shanghai Huantong

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sub-100MHz

300-400 MHz

500 MHz

600 MHz

700-750 MHz

800-850 MHz

900+ MHz

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Academic

Pharma & Biotech

Chemical

Agriculture & Food

Oil and Gas

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe NMR Spectrometer market.

Chapter 1, to describe NMR Spectrometer Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of NMR Spectrometer, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of NMR Spectrometer, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, NMR Spectrometer market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 NMR Spectrometer Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Sub-100MHz

1.2.2 300-400 MHz

1.2.3 500 MHz

1.2.4 600 MHz

1.2.5 700-750 MHz

1.2.6 800-850 MHz

1.2.7 900+ MHz

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Academic

1.3.2 Pharma & Biotech

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Agriculture & Food

1.3.5 Oil and Gas

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bruker

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 NMR Spectrometer Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Bruker NMR Spectrometer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 JEOL

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 NMR Spectrometer Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2

