North America and Europe Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
An orally disintegrating tablet or orally dissolving tablet (ODT) is a drug dosage form available for a limited range of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications. ODTs differ from traditional tablets in that they are designed to be dissolved on the tongue rather than swallowed whole. The ODT serves as an alternative dosage form for patients who experience dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing) or for where compliance is a known issue and therefore an easier dosage form to take ensures that medication is taken.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Orally Disintegrating Tablet in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Teva
Merck
Mylan
Pfizer
Johnson and Johnson
GSK
Otsuka
Eli Lilly and Company
AstraZeneca
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Conquer
Market Segment by Countries, covering
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Market Segment by Type, covers
Anti-Psychotics Drug
Anti-Epileptics Drug
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
CNS Diseases
Gastrointestinal Diseases
CVS Diseases
Other
There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Orally Disintegrating Tablet market.
Chapter 1, to describe Orally Disintegrating Tablet Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Orally Disintegrating Tablet, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Orally Disintegrating Tablet, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;
Chapter 14, Orally Disintegrating Tablet market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;
Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.
Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);
Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.
Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Anti-Psychotics Drug
1.2.2 Anti-Epileptics Drug
1.2.3 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 CNS Diseases
1.3.2 Gastrointestinal Diseases
1.3.3 CVS Diseases
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Teva
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Teva Orally Disintegrating Tablet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
2.2 Merck
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Orally Disintegrating Tablet Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Merck Orally Disintegrating Tablet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Mark
