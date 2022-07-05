Facial Care Product Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Facial Care Product in global, including the following market information:

Global Facial Care Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Facial Care Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Facial Care Product companies in 2021 (%)

The global Facial Care Product market was valued at 165560 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 197030 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

BB Creams Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Facial Care Product include Estee Lauder Companies, L'Oreal, Shiseido, Kose Corporation, Kao Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, The Unilever and Procter and Gamble Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Facial Care Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Facial Care Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Facial Care Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

BB Creams

Anti-Aging Creams

Moisturizers

Cleansing Wipes

Skin Toners

Masks & Serums

Others

Global Facial Care Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Facial Care Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

The Aged

Middle-Aged Person

Young People

Others

Global Facial Care Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Facial Care Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Facial Care Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Facial Care Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Facial Care Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Facial Care Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Estee Lauder Companies

L'Oreal

Shiseido

Kose Corporation

Kao Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

The Unilever

Procter and Gamble Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Facial Care Product Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Facial Care Product Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Facial Care Product Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Facial Care Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Facial Care Product Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Facial Care Product Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Facial Care Product Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Facial Care Product Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Facial Care Product Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Facial Care Product Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Facial Care Product Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Facial Care Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Facial Care Product Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Facial Care Product Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Facial Care Product Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Facial Care Product Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Facial Care P

