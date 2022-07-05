Imidacloprid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Imidacloprid in global, including the following market information:

Global Imidacloprid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Imidacloprid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Imidacloprid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Imidacloprid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Granular Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Imidacloprid include Bayer, Excel Crop Care, Rallis India, Atul, Nufarm, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, Nanjing Red Sun, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical and Sanonda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Imidacloprid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Imidacloprid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Imidacloprid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Granular

Liquid Formulation

Seed Pelleting

Global Imidacloprid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Imidacloprid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Crops

Animal Health Care

Trees, Lawns and Gardens

Global Imidacloprid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Imidacloprid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Imidacloprid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Imidacloprid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Imidacloprid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Imidacloprid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer

Excel Crop Care

Rallis India

Atul

Nufarm

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection

Nanjing Red Sun

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

Sanonda

Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical

Anhui Huaxing Chemical

Hebei Brilliant Chemical

Jiangsu Changlong Chemicals

Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals

Jiangsu Luye Agrochemicals

Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology

Zhejiang Hisun Chemical

Jiangsu Fengshan Group

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

Jiangsu Henglong Crop Protection

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Imidacloprid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Imidacloprid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Imidacloprid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Imidacloprid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Imidacloprid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Imidacloprid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Imidacloprid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Imidacloprid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Imidacloprid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Imidacloprid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Imidacloprid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Imidacloprid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Imidacloprid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Imidacloprid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Imidacloprid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Imidacloprid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Imidacloprid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Granular

4.1.3 Liquid Formulation

4.1.4 Seed P

