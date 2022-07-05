Fire Elevator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Elevator in global, including the following market information:

Global Fire Elevator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fire Elevator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Fire Elevator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fire Elevator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Split Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fire Elevator include Zhejiang Meilun Elevator, Schindler Group, Kone, Shenyang Brilliant Elevator, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Hangzhou Xiolift, Toshiba and Hyundai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fire Elevator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fire Elevator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fire Elevator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Split Type

Straight Type

Global Fire Elevator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fire Elevator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Global Fire Elevator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fire Elevator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fire Elevator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fire Elevator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fire Elevator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Fire Elevator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zhejiang Meilun Elevator

Schindler Group

Kone

Shenyang Brilliant Elevator

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Hangzhou Xiolift

Toshiba

Hyundai

Express Elevators

Volkslift

Suzhou Diao

Yungtay Engineering

Ningbo Xinda Group

Canny Elevator

SJEC

Fujitec

Dongnan Elevator

Sicher Elevator

ThyssenKrupp

Suzhou Shenlong Elevator

SANYO

Otis

Edunburgh Elevator

SSEC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fire Elevator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fire Elevator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fire Elevator Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fire Elevator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fire Elevator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fire Elevator Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fire Elevator Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fire Elevator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fire Elevator Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fire Elevator Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fire Elevator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Elevator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fire Elevator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Elevator Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Elevator Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Elevator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fire Elevator Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Split Type

4.1.3 Straight Type

