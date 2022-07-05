Fire Elevator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Elevator in global, including the following market information:
Global Fire Elevator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fire Elevator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Fire Elevator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fire Elevator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Split Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fire Elevator include Zhejiang Meilun Elevator, Schindler Group, Kone, Shenyang Brilliant Elevator, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Hangzhou Xiolift, Toshiba and Hyundai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fire Elevator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fire Elevator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fire Elevator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Split Type
Straight Type
Global Fire Elevator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fire Elevator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Global Fire Elevator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fire Elevator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fire Elevator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fire Elevator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fire Elevator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Fire Elevator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zhejiang Meilun Elevator
Schindler Group
Kone
Shenyang Brilliant Elevator
Mitsubishi Electric
Hitachi
Hangzhou Xiolift
Toshiba
Hyundai
Express Elevators
Volkslift
Suzhou Diao
Yungtay Engineering
Ningbo Xinda Group
Canny Elevator
SJEC
Fujitec
Dongnan Elevator
Sicher Elevator
ThyssenKrupp
Suzhou Shenlong Elevator
SANYO
Otis
Edunburgh Elevator
SSEC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fire Elevator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fire Elevator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fire Elevator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fire Elevator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fire Elevator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fire Elevator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fire Elevator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fire Elevator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fire Elevator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fire Elevator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fire Elevator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Elevator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fire Elevator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Elevator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Elevator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Elevator Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fire Elevator Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Split Type
4.1.3 Straight Type
