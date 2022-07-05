Transmucosal Drug Delivery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transmucosal Drug Delivery in Global, including the following market information:

Global Transmucosal Drug Delivery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Transmucosal Drug Delivery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passive Transdermal Drug Delivery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Transmucosal Drug Delivery include 3M Pharmaceuticals, Acrux Limited, ALZA Corporation, Antares Pharma, Inc., Apricus BioSciences, Inc, Aveva Drug Delivery Systems, Corium International, Inc, DURECT Corporation and Generex Biotechnology Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Transmucosal Drug Delivery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Transmucosal Drug Delivery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Transmucosal Drug Delivery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Passive Transdermal Drug Delivery

Active Transdermal Drug Delivery

Global Transmucosal Drug Delivery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Transmucosal Drug Delivery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Transmucosal Drug Delivery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Transmucosal Drug Delivery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Transmucosal Drug Delivery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Transmucosal Drug Delivery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M Pharmaceuticals

Acrux Limited

ALZA Corporation

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Apricus BioSciences, Inc

Aveva Drug Delivery Systems

Corium International, Inc

DURECT Corporation

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lohmann Therapy-Systems Corp (LTS Lohmann Therapie Systeme AG)

MedPharm LTD

Mylan, Inc.

Nemaura Pharma Ltd

Nitto Denko Corporation

Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pantec Biosolutions AG

Tapemark

tesa Labtec GmbH

TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zosano Pharma

