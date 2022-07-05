Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Patches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device include Novartis AG, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Transdermal Corp., Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.), Mylan N.V., 3M, Actavis, Inc., Bayer AG and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Patches

Gels

Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clinic

Hospital

Home Use

Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novartis AG

Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Transdermal Corp.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

Mylan N.V.

3M

Actavis, Inc.

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Corium International, Inc.

Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Active Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Active Transde

