2022 Global Meglumine Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Meglumine market was valued at .97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Meglumine is a white crystalline powder. Melting point 128-129°C. Soluble in water, slightly soluble in ethanol, almost insoluble in chloroform. Taste sweet and salty astringent. The molecular formula is C7H17NO5 and the molecular weight is 195.21400. The density is 1.375, the melting point is 128-132ºC and the boiling point is 490.4ºC at 760 mmHg.Meglumine is an amino sugar derived from glucose. Meglumine industry is concentrated relatively. For now, there are a few producing companies in the world. The main market players are Merck, Tianma, Qiyuan Plastics and Libang Healthcare Group. The sales of Meglumine increased to 345 MT in 2017 from 315 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 2.46%. In consumption market, Europe, USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these regions occupied 89.5% of the global consumption volume in total. Meglumine has two major application, mainly in Cosolvent and Contrast Agent. Meglumine has market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce better property Meglumine through improving technology.

By Market Verdors:

Merck

Tianma

Libang Healthcare Group

New Hualian Pharm

By Types:

Diatrizoate Meglumine

Lothalamate Meglumine

Lodipamide Meglumine

By Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Meglumine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Meglumine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Meglumine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Meglumine Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Meglumine Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Meglumine Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Meglumine (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Meglumine Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Meglumine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Meglumine (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Meglumine Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Meglumine Revenue and Market Share by Appl

