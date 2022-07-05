Global Sonobuoy Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

A sonobuoy (a portmanteau of sonar and buoy) is a relatively small buoy (typically 13 cm or 5 in, in diameter and 91 cm or 3 ft long) expendable sonar system that is dropped/ejected from aircraft or ships conducting anti-submarine warfare or underwater acoustic research. A tactical sonar system for transmitting submarine activity, the sonobuoy is a core technology for anti-submarine warfare.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Sonobuoy in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sparton

Ultra Electronics

Thales

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Active Sonobuoy

Passive Sonobuoy

Special Purpose Sonobuoy

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defense

Civil

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Sonobuoy market.

Chapter 1, to describe Sonobuoy Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Sonobuoy, with sales, revenue, and price of Sonobuoy, in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Sonobuoy, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Sonobuoy market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sonobuoy sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sonobuoy Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Active Sonobuoy

1.2.2 Passive Sonobuoy

1.2.3 Special Purpose Sonobuoy

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Defense

1.3.2 Civil

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market Status and Outlook (

