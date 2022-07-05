Nitro Compound Fertilizer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitro Compound Fertilizer in global, including the following market information:

Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Nitro Compound Fertilizer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nitro Compound Fertilizer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Fertilizers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nitro Compound Fertilizer include BASF, Hanfeng, Nutrien, Growth Products, Helena Chemicals, Kugler Company, Lebanon Seaboard, Georgia-Pacific and Sinochem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nitro Compound Fertilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Fertilizers

Solid Fertilizers

Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tobacco

Corn

Melon

Vegetables

Fruit Tree

Alkaline Soil

Other

Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nitro Compound Fertilizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nitro Compound Fertilizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nitro Compound Fertilizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nitro Compound Fertilizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Hanfeng

Nutrien

Growth Products

Helena Chemicals

Kugler Company

Lebanon Seaboard

Georgia-Pacific

Sinochem

Kingenta

LUXI

STANLEY

WengFu Group

Hubei Xinyangfeng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nitro Compound Fertilizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nitro Compound Fertilizer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nitro Compound Fertilizer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitro Compound Fertilizer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nitro Compound Fertilizer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitro Compound Fertilizer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nitro Compound Fertilizer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitro Compound Fertilize

