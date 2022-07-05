2022 Global Cobalt-60 Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Cobalt-60 market was valued at 430.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cobalt 60 is an isotope of cobalt. The radioactive source of cobalt 60 is widely used in agriculture, industry, medicine and other fields. It can be used for radiation breeding, stimulation of yield increase, radiation control of insect pests, food irradiation preservation and preservation, non-destructive inspection, radiation disinfection, Radiation processing, radiation treatment waste, thickness, density measurement and online automatic control, and radiotherapy for cancer and tumor. At present, only a few countries in the world, such as Canada, China, and Russia, have cobalt 60 production capacity, and the international market has a bright future.The key players in the global Cobalt-60 market are like Bruce Power and Rosatom, etc. In 2019, Bruce Power and Rosatom occupied market shares of about 54% and 25%, respectively. Classifications of Cobalt-60 are mainly High Specific Activity Cobalt-60 and General Cobalt-60. In 2019, General Cobalt-60 occupied the larger market share which is about 79%, while High Specific Activity Cobalt-60 occupied about 21%.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/160100/global-cobalt-market-2022-502

By Market Verdors:

Bruce Power

Rosatom

China National Nuclear Corporation

By Types:

High Specific Activity Cobalt-60

General Cobalt-60

By Applications:

Medical Equipment

Industrial

Agriculture

Scientific Research

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/160100/global-cobalt-market-2022-502

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Cobalt-60 Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Cobalt-60 Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Cobalt-60 Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Cobalt-60 Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Cobalt-60 Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Cobalt-60 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Cobalt-60 (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Cobalt-60 Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cobalt-60 (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Cobalt-60 Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Cobalt-60 Revenue and Market Share by Appl

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/160100/global-cobalt-market-2022-502

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

