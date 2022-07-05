2022 Global Dip Cords Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Dip Cords market was valued at 250.67 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.06% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

It is the product of single wire type (polyester, nylon, arylon, glass fiber) processed by dipping, widely used in conveyer belt, hose and tire industries.Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share over 25% in 2019. Following Europe, China is the second largest consumption place with the about 25% market shares. Major manufacturers include Mehler, Glanzstoff, SKS, Textile, Kordsa Global, Teijin, QINGDAO TIPONT CORD CO.,LTD, Zhejiang Unifull, SANWU, TEXTILE CO.,LTD., Sanlux Co., Ltd and Cordus. The total market share of top 10 is more than 70%.The market of Dip Cord can be classified as Polyester glue rope and Nylon soaked cord. Polyester glue rope is the major used type, with more than 50% market shares. Dip Cord is widely used in Conveyor belt, Hose and Tire. For Conveyor belt, is the largest market shares in total which is about 60%.

By Market Verdors:

Mehler

Glanzstoff

SKS Textile

Kordsa Global

Teijin

QINGDAO TIPONT CORD CO.,LTD

Zhejiang Unifull

SANWU TEXTILE CO.,LTD.

Sanlux Co., Ltd

Cordus

Shakti Cords

JINHUA ALUN CHEMICAL FIBER CO. LTD

WUJIANG HONGDA THREAD AND STRING CO., LTD

Nantong Heming Chemical Fiber Products Co. LTD

Shandong Helon Polytex Chemical Fibre Co.,Ltd.

SHENYANG CHENYU LNDUDUSTRLAL TEXTILE CO.,LTD.

By Types:

Polyester Dip Cords

Nylon Dip Cords

By Applications:

Conveyor Belts

Hose

Tire

