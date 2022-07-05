Electrosurgical Accessories Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrosurgical Accessories in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrosurgical Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electrosurgical Accessories Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electrosurgical Accessories companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrosurgical Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Patient Return Electrodes or Dispersive Electrodes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrosurgical Accessories include CONMED Corporation (US), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), Bovie Medical Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Covidien plc (Medtronic) (Ireland), Ethicon, Inc. (US) (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (US)) and Olympus Corporation (Japan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrosurgical Accessories manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrosurgical Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrosurgical Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Patient Return Electrodes or Dispersive Electrodes
Cords, Cables, and Adapters
Others
Global Electrosurgical Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrosurgical Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
General Surgeries
Gynecological Surgeries
Urological Surgeries
Orthopedic Surgeries
Cardiovascular Surgeries
Cosmetic Surgeries
Neurosurgeries
Other
Global Electrosurgical Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrosurgical Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrosurgical Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrosurgical Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electrosurgical Accessories sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electrosurgical Accessories sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CONMED Corporation (US)
Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany)
Bovie Medical Corporation (US)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Covidien plc (Medtronic) (Ireland)
Ethicon, Inc. (US) (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (US))
Olympus Corporation (Japan)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrosurgical Accessories Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrosurgical Accessories Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrosurgical Accessories Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrosurgical Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrosurgical Accessories Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrosurgical Accessories Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrosurgical Accessories Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrosurgical Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrosurgical Accessories Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrosurgical Accessories Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrosurgical Accessories Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrosurgical Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrosurgical Accessories Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrosurgical Accessories Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrosurgical Accessories Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
