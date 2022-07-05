Automotive IC System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive IC System in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive IC System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive IC System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive IC System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive IC System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powertrain Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive IC System include Freescale Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Bosch, NXP Semiconductors, On Semiconductor and ROHM Semiconductor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive IC System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive IC System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive IC System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powertrain Control
Comfort and Control
In-vehicle Networking
Chassis Systems
Infotainment Systems
Safety and Control
Electronic Systems
Global Automotive IC System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive IC System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Vehicle
Light Vehicle
Heavy Vehicle
Others
Global Automotive IC System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive IC System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive IC System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive IC System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive IC System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive IC System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Freescale Semiconductors
Infineon Technologies
Renesas Electronics
STMicroelectronics
Analog Devices
Bosch
NXP Semiconductors
On Semiconductor
ROHM Semiconductor
Texas Instruments
Toshiba Corporation Semiconductor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive IC System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive IC System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive IC System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive IC System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive IC System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive IC System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive IC System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive IC System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive IC System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive IC System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive IC System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive IC System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive IC System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive IC System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive IC System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive IC System Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Automotive Power System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Automotive High Performance Transmission System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Automotive Computer System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Active Aerodynamic System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028