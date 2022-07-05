Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Multi-wheel Drive (manual MWD) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device include BorgWarner, Continental, JTEKT, Magna International, ZF Friedrichshafen, American Axle Manufacturing, Dana Holding, GKN (GKN Driveline) and Oerlikon AG (Oerlikon Fairfield). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Multi-wheel Drive Device Players in Global Market



