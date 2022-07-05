Asia-Pacific D-Galacturonic Acid Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

D-Galacturonic acid is a sugar acid, an oxidized form of D-galactose. It is the main component of pectin, in which it exists as the polymer polygalacturonic acid.[1] In its open form, it has an aldehyde group at C1 and a carboxylic acid group at C6. Other oxidized forms of D-galactose are D-galactonic acid (carboxylic group at C1) and meso-galactaric acid (mucic acid) (carboxylic groups at C1 and C6). It is also a uronic acid or hexuronic acid. Naturally occurring uronic acids are D-glucuronic acid, D-galacturonic acid, L-iduronic acid and D-mannuronic acid.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the D-Galacturonic Acid in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cosun

Sigma-Aldrich

TCI

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Grade

Reagent Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Lab Use

Chemical Industry

Personal Care

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific D-Galacturonic Acid market.

Chapter 1, to describe D-Galacturonic Acid Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of D-Galacturonic Acid, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of D-Galacturonic Acid, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 Regin, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, D-Galacturonic Acid market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 D-Galacturonic Acid Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Grade

1.2.2 Reagent Grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Lab Use

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Personal Care

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cosun

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 D-Galacturonic Acid Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Cosun D-Galacturonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Sigma-Aldrich

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 D-Galacturonic Acid Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Sigma-Aldrich D-Galacturonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 TCI

2.3.1 Business Overview

2

