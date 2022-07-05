Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners in global, including the following market information:

Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nuts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners include Allen, Campagnolo, KCNC, MOWA, Shimano, SRAM, Avid, AZONIC and Blackspire, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nuts

Bolts

Washers

Parts Kit

Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hybrid Bike

Mountain Bike

Road Bike – Racing

Others

Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allen

Campagnolo

KCNC

MOWA

Shimano

SRAM

Avid

AZONIC

Blackspire

Bontrager

BSD

Cinelli

Clarks

crankbrothers

Hope

Jagwire

KHE

Komda

Loaded

MAGURA

Manitou

Orange

Origin8

Performance

Problem Solvers

Profile Racing

Pyramid

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bicycle Bolts and Fasteners Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

