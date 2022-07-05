Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bicycle Rear Derailleurs in global, including the following market information:

Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bicycle Rear Derailleurs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5 speed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bicycle Rear Derailleurs include Campagnolo, microSHIFT, PILO, Shimano, SRAM, Suntour, BMC, Brompton and Cannondale, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bicycle Rear Derailleurs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5 speed

6 speed

7 speed

8 speed

9 speed

10 speed

Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hybrid Bike

Mountain Bike

Road Bike

Others

Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bicycle Rear Derailleurs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bicycle Rear Derailleurs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bicycle Rear Derailleurs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bicycle Rear Derailleurs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Campagnolo

microSHIFT

PILO

Shimano

SRAM

Suntour

BMC

Brompton

Cannondale

Colnago

crankbrothers

De Rosa

DMR

Easton

Ellsworth

Falcon

Forte

Fuji

Gary Fisher

Giant

Hope

Huffy

IRD

Redline

Rocky Mountain

Rohloff

SKS

Specialized

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bicycle Rear Derailleurs Companies

4 S

