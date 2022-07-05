2022 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Glufosinate Ammonium market was valued at 326.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glufosinate ammonium is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is wildly used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of glufosinate ammonium is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, glufosinate ammonium acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, glufosinate ammonium gains great attention.Glufosinate Ammonium has two models: 95%TC and 50% TK. TK is an abbreviation of technical concentration. TC is an abbreviation of technical material. The active ingredient of 95%TC is 95%min. Most enterprises can offer this product. The active ingredient of 50%TK is 50%min, and supply of TC is limited. In the world wide, giant players in glufosinate ammonium industry, Bayer and Zhejiang YongNong are leading the whole industry.

Regionally, the production areas of glufosinate ammonium are concentrated in USA, China and EU. China is the biggest production base of glufosinate ammonium, followed by USA. The consumption of glufosinate ammonium is quite separated, with USA, China, EU, Northeast Asia and South America the main regions. The manufacture process of glufosinate ammonium is a vital part. All China manufacturers produce through Grignard – Straker law method. The raw materials are mainly triethyl phosphite and phosphorus trichloride. The average yield of this process is 39%-42%. 8 to 13 steps are needed in the production, and large amount of waste water is produced during production.

The production process of Bayer is more advanced. The major raw material is methyl phosphonic dichloride, and average yield is 92% within three steps. Consequently, the technology of glufosinate ammonium is a key factor for the production and price of glufosinate ammonium. The price of glufosinate ammonium fluctuates with the market demand and production capacity. Before 2007, Bayer monopolized the glufosinate ammonium market and the market price of this product had kept high for many years. Recent years, as the entry of China manufacturers and capacity expansion of Bayer, the production amount of glufosinate ammonium has been rocketing, as a result of which, during 2015 and 2016 the decreasing of glufosinate ammonium price has been significant. For the past two years, as no significant capacity expansion and demand rise in international market, the market of glufosinate ammonium has warmed back with current price of 95% TK at 33734 USD/MT.

